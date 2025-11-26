TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Buys 39,760 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 39,760 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $250,488.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 968,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,057.40. This represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $315,500.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, James Labe acquired 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $270,033.72.

On Wednesday, November 19th, James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, James Labe bought 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, James Labe acquired 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, James Labe bought 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Labe bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Labe acquired 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Labe bought 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Labe acquired 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $362,880.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE TPVG opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.