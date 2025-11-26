Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $418.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

