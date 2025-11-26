Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRML shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 325.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,278,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the third quarter worth $143,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRML opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

