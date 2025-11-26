Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRML shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Bio
Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance
Shares of TRML opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.27.
About Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Bio
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.