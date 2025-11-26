Titon (LON:TON) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.05 and traded as high as GBX 95. Titon shares last traded at GBX 86, with a volume of 3,754 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Titon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TON

Titon Stock Down 4.4%

About Titon

The firm has a market cap of £9.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.04.

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.