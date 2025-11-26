The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of J. M. Smucker worth $48,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 283.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

