Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Sysco by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 448,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

