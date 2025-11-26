Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after purchasing an additional 231,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after buying an additional 305,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7%

SNPS stock opened at $401.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.