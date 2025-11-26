Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 2765372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,027.01. This represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 654,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210,563 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

