Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 3,046 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total transaction of $472,434.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,959,319.50. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 8,081 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,263,221.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $589,563.60.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $4,668,900.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,246 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $1,012,851.36.

On Thursday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 23,157 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $3,981,846.15.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $305,641.13.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.88 and a beta of 1.83. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $247.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 90.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PI

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.