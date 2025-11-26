Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.98 and traded as low as GBX 4.89. Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 4.89, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (11.76) EPS for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 23.46%.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

