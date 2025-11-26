Summit Global Investments Takes Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,918,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SiTime by 2,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 422,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at $64,873,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SiTime by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,626,581.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,070 shares in the company, valued at $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,000. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,213 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. SiTime Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $386.00. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.SiTime’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.