Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 36,336 Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 148,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,275.16. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $192,748.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,950.50. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,292. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

