Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE SYK opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.55. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

