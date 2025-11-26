Staika Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Staika has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and $150.29 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staika token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Staika has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Staika Token Profile

Staika was first traded on July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official message board for Staika is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official website is staika.io.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,873.05437939 with 131,140,273.05437939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.67764957 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $166,260.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

