SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

