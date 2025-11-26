S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0%

SPGI opened at $494.16 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

