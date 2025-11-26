Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SNN. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 137,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

