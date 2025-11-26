Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several brokerages have commented on SNN. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SNN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS
Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Up 1.6%
NYSE:SNN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $38.79.
About Smith & Nephew SNATS
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew SNATS
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.