SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 24.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

