SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLB by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,317,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,080,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SLB by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SLB by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SLB by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after acquiring an additional 604,832 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

