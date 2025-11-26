Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $39.49 on Monday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $267,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,583.16. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

