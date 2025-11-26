SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,025 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,384.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 669,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 654,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 80.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 953,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after buying an additional 425,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ALGM opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.