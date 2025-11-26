SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Alight by 1,776.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kausik Rajgopal acquired 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,202 shares in the company, valued at $280,452.48. This trade represents a 46.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Alight's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.91%.

About Alight

(Free Report)

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

