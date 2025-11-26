SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,784 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 533.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWKN

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.