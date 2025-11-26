SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,584 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 43,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

