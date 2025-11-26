SG Americas Securities LLC Has $629,000 Stake in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 225.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,463,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $27,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VNET Group by 2,304,491.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 1,705,324 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $10,504,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $297.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.87 million. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNET. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNET

About VNET Group

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.