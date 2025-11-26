SG Americas Securities LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $5,624,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $3,901,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 528.1% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 264,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 244,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $790.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.07. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Research raised Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.73.

In related news, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 40,533 shares in the company, valued at $430,865.79. This represents a 83.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart sold 62,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $667,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,485.67. The trade was a 54.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 277,374 shares of company stock worth $2,948,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

