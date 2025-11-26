SG Americas Securities LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 215.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

GO stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -217.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

