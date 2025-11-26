SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE AMG opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $266.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.97.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

View Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.