SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,420 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $34.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.72%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

