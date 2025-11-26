SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,602 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

