Series Of Um Partners, Llc Buys 1,174 Shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Series Of Um Partners, Llc acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $11,188.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 616,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,138.22. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UTZ opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

