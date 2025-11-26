Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.71 and traded as high as GBX 80.50. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 80.10, with a volume of 1,994,298 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.91.

Insider Activity at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart acquired 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £10,017.54. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

