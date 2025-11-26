Semperit Ag Hld (SEIGY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Semperit Ag Hld has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Ag Hld’s peers have a beta of 11.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,035% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semperit Ag Hld and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Ag Hld $732.20 million $12.44 million -38.55 Semperit Ag Hld Competitors $2.85 billion $220.10 million -0.99

Semperit Ag Hld’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Ag Hld. Semperit Ag Hld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Semperit Ag Hld pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Semperit Ag Hld pays out -70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 52.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Semperit Ag Hld is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

45.6% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Ag Hld and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Ag Hld -1.45% -2.20% -1.02% Semperit Ag Hld Competitors -24.66% -40.16% -5.95%

Summary

Semperit Ag Hld peers beat Semperit Ag Hld on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Semperit Ag Hld

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

