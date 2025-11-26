Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDRL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 254.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

