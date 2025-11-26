Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.