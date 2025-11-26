Sardar Biglari Purchases 2,032 Shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $393.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,287.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,324,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,953,133.35. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Biglari Trading Up 2.3%

Biglari stock opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.05 and a 12 month high of $381.83. The stock has a market cap of $668.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Biglari by 319.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

