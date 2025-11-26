Ryan Taylor Sells 2,252 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $351,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 287,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,915,156.25. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

PLTR stock opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

