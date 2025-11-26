Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$218.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$218.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RY. National Bankshares raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$203.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a C$229.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.
