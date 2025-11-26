Root, Inc. $ROOT Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Root worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Root by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,708,000 after acquiring an additional 126,467 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Root by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 60.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,330 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other Root news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,041.24. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Root had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

