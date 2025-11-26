Rogers Corporation $ROG Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 81.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 3,893.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $383,151.94. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $111.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

