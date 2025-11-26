Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $430.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.