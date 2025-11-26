Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.2%

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.40. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.