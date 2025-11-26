Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $60.56.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

