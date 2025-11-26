Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 14.8%

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $994.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.