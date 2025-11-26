Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 164,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 76,307 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Invvlu Mu Incm by 33,000.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 76,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 42.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Up 0.2%

IIM opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Invvlu Mu Incm has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

