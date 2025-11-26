Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. 139,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.

The company has a market cap of £87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

