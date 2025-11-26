Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $767,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IUSG opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2487 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

