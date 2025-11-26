Richmond Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $140.27.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

