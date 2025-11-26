Richmond Investment Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

