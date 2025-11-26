Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,060,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 315,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,310,000 after acquiring an additional 618,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

